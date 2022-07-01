Ennis Covid-19 vaccination centre to close

The Covid -19 vaccination centre at Ennis Hospital will in the coming days as the national programme enters a new phase.

The closure of the vaccination centres in Ennis and Nenagh is part of a wider reorganisation by the HSE nationally. The remaining vaccination centres, in combination with the ongoing work of GPs and pharmacists, can provide the necessary level of vaccination to the population for the rest of 2022. The HSE and the regional teams are ready to respond to any future guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) in relation to further Covid-19 vaccines.

Operations at the vaccination centre at Ennis Hospital (former OPD) will cease at 1pm this Saturday, July 2nd and at Nenagh Hospital (OPD)at 5pm this Sunday, July 3rd.

The centre in Scoil Carmel in Limerick will remain open two days a week (Fridays 8.30am-6.30pm and Saturdays 8.30am-5pm) running both scheduled and walk-in clinics, details of which are available on www.hse.ie It is important that people check the website in advance to ensure they are eligible and that they are attending the right clinic and the right time.

Factors affecting eligibility include age and underlying medical conditions, interval between vaccine doses, interval since prior Covid-19 infection, recent arrival in Ireland etc.

The most recent part of our vaccination programme provides a second booster for those aged over 65 and for those aged over 12 who are immunocompromised. Full details on the vaccination programme and how to book an appointment at Scoil Carmel or any vaccination centre are available at www.hse.iewww.hse.ie

Nora Barry, Operations Manager, MidWest Covid-19 Vaccination Centres, said: “So far in the MidWest, there have been more than 558,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered by vaccination teams in UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. This does not include the work of GPs, pharmacies and the National Ambulance Service.

“As Covid-19 infections rise again across our community, we would like to reassure people that sufficient capacity exists across our vaccination centre, GPs and pharmacists to meet the demand of those eligible for vaccination. Our mobile teams continue to vaccinate more residents in long-term residential care and we are also running pop-up clinics for vulnerable groups across the region,” Ms Barry said.

“We are encouraging everybody who is eligible but who has not yet had a primary or booster dose to do so as soon as possible by visiting www.hse.ie or calling HSELive on 1800 700 700 for assistance.”

“We thank all the staff who have worked tirelessly in our vaccination centres in Clare and Tipperary since the spring of 2021, initially in the West County and Abbey Court hotels, and subsequently on the grounds of Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals. We are grateful for the support of the Directors of Nursing in Ennis and Nenagh and all their teams. It has been a privilege for all of us involved in the vaccination programme to see its success to date and we look forward to continuing this work in the coming weeks and months,” Ms Barry said.

Need information and advice on COVID-19? Go to www.hse.ie/coronavirus