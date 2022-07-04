Eoghan to cycle from Malin to Mizen for late wife

Malin Head to Mizen Head

July 17th to 22nd

A West Cork man who lost his Clare-born wife to cancer will undertake a fundraising cycle event that will see him and a group of friends cycle the length of Ireland.

Eoghan O’Leary’s wife Helen, died from breast cancer at the age of 32.

Eoghan will be joined by a group of friends and family who will undertake a 670km fundraising cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head this July in memory of a beloved wife and friend lost to cancer at a young age.

Eoghan O Leary (West Cork) and his late wife Helen (nee Guinane) from Clonlara Co. Clare, were married less than 8 months when Helen was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer in January of 2019 at the age of 30. She did not have any history of cancer in her family before receiving the devastating news. She fought incredibly hard but was never given a fair chance before she passed away in August of 2020 at the age of 32.

A large portion of the funds raised will go to METavivor (50% Allocated) whose sole focus is in the area of metastatic breast cancer and was specifically chosen by Helen. The second charity we are fundraising for is Breakthrough Cancer Research (25% Allocated) who are based in Cork and carry out vital work in the field of cancer research. The final charity we are fundraising for is St Francis Hospice (25% Allocated) in Dublin.

About Cycle4Helen: There will be a core group of 12-14 cyclists and a 2-3 support person team who will cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head on July 17th to 22nd to raise money. They include a group of mixed ability cyclists. They will be joined along the way for stages by dozens of other cyclists and will hopefully culminate with a large group of 45+ cyclists reaching Mizen Head on the final day.

