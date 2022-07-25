Funding to help refurbish vacant properties

A new Government fund that will support bringing vacant buildings in Clare towns and villages back into residential use, has been described by Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey as a major boost to revitalising local communities.

Many areas of towns and villages in Clare are experiencing vacancy and dereliction and we want to breathe new life into these communities and ensure they are better places in which to live, to work and to raise families.

“The €50 million Croí Cónaithe fund will be crucial to bringing vacant and underused buildings back into residential use,” Deputy Carey said.

“The scheme will benefit those who wish to turn a formerly vacant house or building into their principal private residence and become part of the community in the area. We are working to create vibrant town centres in Clare once more.

“The Fund will be delivered through Clare County Council who will provide a grant to support the refurbishment of vacant properties, with priority given to applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high.

“A grant of up to €30,000 will be available for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as a home before now.

“Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. This can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

“It is intended that the Crói Cónaithe Fund will apply in all towns with a population of over 400 people, and also to some smaller villages, which may not be defined towns or villages for the purposes of the CSO Census mapping but with sufficient provision of services and amenities,” Deputy Carey added.

The new fund is a part of a suite of measures undertaken by the government to tackle vacancy. It will be complemented by the upcoming Vacant Property Tax to help bring more properties back into use across the country.