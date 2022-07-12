Gerry O’Mahony receives Clare Arts Office bursary

Clare Arts Office has confirmed that visual artist, Gerry O’Mahony, is the 2022 recipient of Clare Arts Office’s Tyrone Guthrie Bursary.

The Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, Co. Monaghan, is a residential workplace and residency programme in Ireland for artists of all disciplines. Clare Arts Office awards a bursary annually to artists to spend time there and over the years have also supported visual artists, ceramicists, print makers, poets and musicians with bursaries providing them with the opportunity to take time out to create new work or refocus their creativity in new ways.

Gerry O’Mahony is a visual artist living in Clonlara, Co. Clare. He is a graduate of LSAD Limerick and has lived in Ireland, Israel, and Malawi. He was a member of one of Limerick’s first artist collectives (All + 10 sorts) and exhibited at length with the group. His first solo exhibition was in the Belltable Arts Centre, Limerick, and subsequently he has exhibited extensively both nationally and internationally.

His work is in private and public collections in Ireland and abroad, including Limerick County and City Councils, Government buildings, Dublin, and Berlaymont Building, Brussels. Gerry’s proposal for time spent at the artists retreat will focus on expanding his network and discovering areas that provide additional experiences that enhance his work and vision of life.

Congratulating Gerry, Siobhán Mulcahy, Arts Officer, Clare County Council, noted that this opportunity will offer Gerry “a period of practice, reflection, experimentation, revision, and creativity, which will assist him to refocus at this stage of his career.”