Good news for Shannon Water Supply 

Irish Water crews will arrived in Shannon in the coming days to deliver a project that will have significant benefits for customers.

Almost 2km of old water mains, carrying drinking water into Shannon Town, will be replaced. The new pipework will reduce the number of bursts and unplanned outages which inconvenience Irish Water customers.

The works, which take place along the R471 between the Bealach Brí junction and the Smithstown Road roundabout at Ballycasey will improve the reliability of supply to Shannon Town, according to Irish Water’s Regional Delivery Lead Gerard O’Donnell.

“Working with Clare County Council, we have prioritised mains replacement in the areas that need it most. This project to replace the trunk main in Shannon will safeguard the area’s water supply for the future.”

Shareridge Limited, who are carrying out the works on behalf of Irish Water, expect to have the project delivered in early November.

Irish Water is working to ensure there’s minimum inconvenience to customers with areas of work limited to short sections and the majority of works taking place in the road verge or hard shoulders.

Traffic management will be in place, but customers can be assured that local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

“Irish Water is conscious that the area is a busy one in Shannon town and the project team will work to minimise disruption to motorists,” said Gerard.

Short term supply interruptions may be required to deliver the essential works, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned outages.

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

Irish Water is working with local authorities across the country to reduce leakage and provide customers with a more reliable water supply. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was 38% and now we are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

For more information on the Leakage Reduction Programme please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks