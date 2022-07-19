Hiker with heatstroke rescued from Burren

A tourist who suffered heatstroke while hiking in the Burren on Monday afternoon was located by mountain rescue volunteers following a search.

The search operation was mounted after two tourists were reported to be ‘in distress” on a popular hiking trail in North Clare.

After being alerted, the volunteer Galway Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) dispatched members to the area to locate the pair who were reported to be suffering from heat stroke. Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics were also dispatched.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm when search teams were requested to respond to the Burren Way, a long-distance hiking trail. The over 120km long route passes close to Ballyvaughan where, it’s understood the hikers got into difficulty.

Fourteen volunteer team members from GMRT responded to the callout to locate and assist two tourists reported to be suffering from heat stroke. The GMRT first response party reached the scene at 1800.

A Galway Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson confirmed: “The primary casualty was a female walker from Germany who we were able to transfer in a team vehicle to a waiting HSE Advanced Paramedic as well as a HSE ambulance team. The casualty left the scene in an ambulance and the team stood down at 8.45pm.”

The Galway-based mountain rescue team also responds to calls in the Burren and other areas of Clare and has seen an increased number of responses to the county in recent years.

