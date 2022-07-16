Man airlifted to hospital after cycle event collision

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a collision during a cycle event in Co Clare this afternoon.

The man in his 60s, understood to be from Dublin, was taking part in the 160-kilometre ŠKODA Ring of Clare Cycle which began this morning when 2,500 cyclists departed from Clarecastle GAA grounds.

At the time of the collision, the cycle was making its way from Lisdeen to Carrigaholt in West Clare. It’s understood that two cyclists clipped each other and that one ‘fell heavily’ from his bicycle. The event’s own medical team and volunteer ambulance crew were quick to respond to the incident.

The injured man was assessed and treated at the scene and it was decided that he should be airlifted to hospital. The Cork-based charity-funded Irish Community Air Ambulance was requested to undertake the tasking.

The helicopter was able to land in a field close to the scene and airlifted the injured man to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The man is understood to have sustained a number of injuries which are not life-threatening.

The ŠKODA Ring of Clare Cycle is part of the international ŠKODA Celtic Cycle Series and delivered in partnership with ŠKODA. The event will be hosted in Ennis this year. The event has two route options for cyclists – the Ring of Clare 160km and the Ring of Clare 120km.

The event takes in some of Clare’s best known local cycling landmarks. A grandstand ŠKODA finish will be waiting for cyclists and the renowned Clare welcome.