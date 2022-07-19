Pat preparing for his final swim

Lahinch native Pat Conway, is currently in training for the annual Lahinch to Liscannor Swim. Pat started this swim way back in 1972 and has organised, fundraised and swam it for the past 49 years.

This year’s crossing, taking place on the 7th of August, will be his 50th swim and final year swimming across the bay. Once he hits the 50 he is hanging up his googles and hat!! We are trying to raise awareness and coverage of the swim this year to make it as successful as possible and would love your help!

Pat is a well know member of the local community and fondly known by friends and family as The Whale acknowledging his love of the water and swimming accomplishments going back decades.

Pat started the Liscannor Swim as a fundraiser for the Friends of Ennistymon Hospital. From here, his efforts (and stamina) increased and he started training to swim the English Channel. His training consisted of swimming over and back to Liscannor twice a day followed by a big steak dinner.

Pat has continued to swim across the bay every year since and has fundraised thousands of euros (and pounds) for local charities.

This year we want to help Pat go out with a bang and raise a whooping €20,000 for the Burren Chernobyl Project. Anyone swimming in the event is helping in the fundraising effort and Pat will be visiting local residences and businesses looking for sponsorship as the big day approaches.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so here.