Rescue 115 completes long-range mission

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter undertook a long-range medevac (medical evacuation) mission of the southwest coast on yesterday afternoon.

In a mission coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry, Rescue 115 was dispatched to to airlift crewman from an Irish fishing vessel operating approximately 170 nautical miles (314 kilometres) off Mizen Head.

Top cover communication support was provided by an Air Corps Casa 235 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The airlift took place shortly after 4pm and the casualty was flown to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.