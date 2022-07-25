Siemens to establish software R&D group in Shannon

Siemens Digital Industries Software will establish a software research and development group in Shannon, Co. Clare.

The multimillion-euro investment will focus on High Performance Computing (HPC) in the Cloud for semiconductor design.

The project, which is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, is the first ‘Cloud EDA’ R&D group to be established by Siemens Digital Industries Software globally, and enhances Ireland already strong reputation of in Cloud Software Development and HPC R&D.

This division is expected to create more than 25 new and highly impactful R&D roles in Shannon over the next three years, focused on delivering cutting edge cloud HPC environments for Siemens EDA workloads.

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is great news from Siemens, investing €7m in Shannon and creating 25 new highly skilled jobs over the next three years. It really demonstrates the skill and reputation of the company’s existing staff here that such a significant investment would be made in such an area of importance for the company. The very best of luck to the new team.”

Joe Sawicki, VP, Engineering, Siemens EDA, said: “We are excited about the new R&D division in Shannon focusing on Cloud development. The cloud represents a step change in capability for our Electronic Design Automation (EDA) customers and harnessing its potential will be key for our continued success.”

Martin Gennery, Sr. Director for Siemens Industries Software Limited and the site lead in Shannon added: “It is excellent to see Siemens demonstrate its continued commitment to Shannon as a strategic location by locating its first software R&D division in Ireland here. Due to Shannon’s central location in the mid-west between Limerick and Galway it has always attracted top talent. This expansion offers an opportunity to work on the latest technologies while benefiting from the work life balance delivered by hybrid working based in the mid-west.”

Siemens EDA (formerly Mentor Graphics) has had a significant presence in Shannon for over 20 years, delivering key financial and business operations worldwide. The Shannon operation of Siemens Digital Industries Software currently employs 150 people and is continually growing.

The rapidly expanding software R&D group is commencing recruiting for roles related to a multi-cloud hybrid PaaS/SaaS project including Cloud Infrastructure, Software Development, Application Security, DevOps, HPC & EDA.

Denis Curran, IDA Ireland’s Head of Property & Regional Development said: “Siemens is a longstanding employer in the Mid-West region. The addition of this new R&D function and the associated transformational impact on the position of the Irish site within the global organisation is significant. I wish to congratulate Siemens on this expansion and wish them every success”

