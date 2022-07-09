Work on Clarecastle Sewerage Scheme begins

Irish Water is delighted to announce that construction has commenced on the Clarecastle Sewerage Scheme.

The new sewerage infrastructure to be constructed as part of this scheme will eliminate the discharge of raw sewage into the River Fergus and Shannon Estuary.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council, are commencing with the installation of new below-ground infrastructure at the site of the existing Quay Road Pump Station and construction of a new rising main pipeline along Quay Road, Barrack Street and the Ennis Road that will transfer sewage from Quay Road Pumping Station for treatment at the existing Clareabbey Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Irish Water aim to have the project completed by mid-2023. Once operational, this infrastructure will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations. It will also improve water quality in River Fergus and Shannon Estuary and protect recreational water whilst protecting the integrity of the local marine environment.

Speaking about the project, Seamus Glynn, Infrastructure Delivery Regional Lead with Irish Water, said: “We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Clarecastle. This project will put an end to the discharge of untreated wastewater into River Fergus and Shannon Estuary. It will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development of the area well into the future.

“Starting to work on the the Clarecastle Sewerage Scheme is another milestone in eliminating the discharge of raw sewage throughout the Banner County. Works are also progressing to construct wastewater infrastructure in Liscannor and Kilrush.

“We look forward to working with the local community to deliver this essential project in conjunction with our partners Clare County Council. As we have to construct 1800 meters of pipeline, there will be traffic management in place. Works have initially commenced on private lands and will move onto public roads in the coming weeks and months where traffic management will be required. However, our intention is to cause as little disruption to the local community as possible. Irish Water and our appointed Contractor, Shareridge, will continue to communicate with the local community in Clarecastle regarding the upcoming works as well as throughout the project.

