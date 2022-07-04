World’s top golfers jet into Shannon

The excitement was palpable at Shannon Airport this week as thirty private jets carrying some of the world’s top golfers were welcome visitors as they landed at Shannon to participate in the prestigious, star-studded, JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor.

Among the crème de la crème of the golfing world to touch down at Shannon were, Tiger Woods, Rory McIIroy, John Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau. Many of the players had travelled from the US to take part in the event.

Congratulating JP McManus on the event, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “This event which has raised vital funds over the years for numerous charities in the mid-west, is also generating an economic benefit, not only for the local community in Adare, but also the wider regional economy.

We were delighted to welcome players and golf enthusiasts to the airport and we know that the hospitality and accommodation sectors in particular are experiencing a significant positive bounce from the event. Organising a tournament of this magnitude takes huge commitment and hard work. JP and the McManus family, the tournament organisers, the team at Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort and the host of volunteers have done a tremendous job.”

On hand to meet the golfers as they used the Shannon Airport corporate jet services provided by the airport’s fixed base operators were, Shannon Airport Police Fire Service staff Declan Lynch and Eugene Fawl who are pictured here with Tiger Woods.