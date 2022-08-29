Call out to exhibit in Hush Hush art exhibition

Mountshannon Arts Committee has issued a call-out for artists nationwide to take part in this year’s Hush Hush exhibition.

Hush Hush is a fundraising Art Exhibition where artists anonymously donate original art work on 2 x A5 postcards. These postcards are sold for €40 each and the proceeds will be divided between two charities, Clare Haven and Every Child Ireland . This is the second year of Hush Hush and last year an amazing total of €4,000 was divided between Clare haven and Every Child Ireland.

The committee of Mountshannon Arts is inviting art buyers to add to their collections based on their love of a piece and then with a little frisson of excitement when they receive their piece they will discover the Artist’s identity!

Mel White, Chairperson of Mountshannon Arts Committee said:”We are delighted to announce that the Hush Hush project will return again this November, after last year’s huge success’ says

If you are an artist, or enjoy painting as a hobby and would like to take part to support our carefully chosen charities, please register here. Artists from all over Ireland and from abroad gave their time and talent to support this wonderful fundraising initiative last year and we are really excited to view the submissions this year,”

Deadline for submissions is 28th October and a full exhibition of the art works will take place in Scariff Library from 15th November to 3rd December and this exhibition will also be available to view and purchase online.