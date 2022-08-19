Clare-based social enterprises are Rethink awardees

Two Clare-based social enterprises are among the 28 Awardees of Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund and Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund.

The Awardees were announced at a celebratory lunch event held at Airfield Estate in Dublin recently. These Funds aim to support and develop social enterprises across Ireland who work to improve the lives of communities.

The Clare-based social enterprises, Common Knowledge and Clare Community Energy Agency, will benefit from Rethink Ireland Fund supports.

Common Knowledge is an Awardee of the €4.4 million Social Enterprise Development Fund (2018 – 2023). The Fund has been delivered annually from 2018 and will continue until 2023, with support from IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund. To date the Fund has helped over 500 people gain employment through 112 social enterprises and has mobilised over 16,507 volunteers.

While Clare Community Energy Agency is an Awardee of the Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund (2021-2022), an €800,000 Fund developed in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund, aiming to support social enterprises at the startup and early stage of existence.

The Clare-based Social Enterprises provide supports such as:

Common Knowledge empowers people with the skills and solutions needed to address some of our most basic needs for a sustainable life: affordable, sustainable housing and greater self-sufficiency at homes. Their founding team have taught 200+ people through their ‘Build School’ since 2020, and in 2022 will expand their reach significantly with support from Rethink Ireland.

Clare Community Energy Agency supports individual homeowners and community groups in making their energy transition. Through providing technical experience and project management skills, they advise people on what the relevant technical solutions are for increased energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy.

Richard Gavin, Assistant Principal at Department of Rural and Community Development stated: “Recipients of this funding and support are playing a key role in developing communities nationwide and I want to extend my congratulations to all Awardees. With their commitment and dedicated work, these enterprises are making a true social and economic impact on their local communities, while also tackling key social issues that we face today. They are inspirations for the next generation of social enterprises, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they progress and develop further.”

CEO of Rethink Ireland, Deirdre Mortell commented on the Awardee announcement stating: “This year Rethink Ireland published our 6 Year Impact Report, detailing the level of progress that has been made towards developing a more sustainable and fairer Ireland by supporting social enterprises. Today, I’m delighted to announce that Rethink Ireland is awarding additional support and funding to 28 social enterprises who are on their journey to creating a lasting positive impact on communities across the country.

“Social enterprises are part of the social fabric of our communities as they play a key role in developing solutions to the biggest challenges we face on a daily basis. From a toy library that offers rental toys to families to reduce waste, to a therapeutic adventure group focused on tackling youth mental health difficulties, or a heart-warming community centre that is integrating and including immigrants and refugees into Irish society through support and learning opportunities, social enterprises show a deep level of care for everyone in a community across Ireland. We are so thankful to our supporting partners and are delighted to have the opportunity to support these wonderful organisations.”

IPB Insurance Chief Executive Michael Garvey said “Working alongside our local authority Members, our collaboration with Rethink Ireland and the Department has proven hugely successful in attracting and supporting social enterprises that are making a real difference in addressing social needs in their communities. The social enterprise sector in Ireland is going from strength to strength and is playing an increasing role in strengthening the sustainability and resilience of communities across the country. It is important that social enterprises continue to be nurtured by recognising the importance of the sector and providing assistance through financial and business supports.”

For more information on each Awardee please visit https://rethinkireland.ie/our-funds/social-enterprise/

Rethink Ireland (previously Social Innovation Fund Ireland) provides cash grants and business support to charities and social enterprises working in Irish communities across the country. These are the organisations not just thinking differently, but who are putting their ideas into practice and building a more inclusive Ireland. RI works with companies, families, individuals and foundations who understand new thinking in Ireland is needed. Funds raised by Rethink Ireland are matched by the Irish Government from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €4.4 million Fund being delivered from 2018 – 2023 and has been developed by Rethink Ireland in partnership with IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund. The Fund aims to find and support social enterprises that add to the social and economic fabric of their community by way of social impact. Since the Fund began in 2018, it has supported social enterprises in each county of Ireland and has helped to enable 500 people to access employment and to mobilise 16,507 volunteers.