Clare CLÁR funding welcomed

The has been a broad welcome of news that over €430,000 has been awarded to nine projects in County Clare under the latest round of allocations from the CLÁR programme.

The funding is being provided under the CLÁR programme as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey, the funding is a practical recognition of the work being carried out in providing access to sport and recreation activities in communities outside the major centres of population.

“The importance of the CLÁR programme in fostering community involvement has been recognised by Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys who increased its overall funding by more than 25 per cent to €7million this year,” Deputy Carey said.

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said: “I want to congratulate the local groups on securing the funding and I’m looking forward to working with them on attaining further funding and developing the projects.”

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe added, “I’m delighted to see such a significant allocation of money coming to Co. Clare under the CLÁR initiative in this round of funding. A huge amount of work is carried out by groups around our county – more often than not on a voluntary basis – and to see this level of funding granted to these groups is extremely welcome.”

The groups who will receive funding are:

Kilkeedy Community Group: €50,000

Kilkeedy Community Playground

Scoil Mhuire Lahinch: €50,000

Car park enhancement project at Scoil Mhuire Lahinch

Kilkee Playground: €45,716

Enhancement of Kilkee playground facilities

Kilfenora National School: €50,000

Provision of multi-use games area with fencing and access gate for use by the whole community

Scariff Rugby Club: €35,753

Scariff Rugby Club car park: safety works

Kilmaley Meitheal: €50,000

Kilmaley Community Walkway

Lissycasey GAA: €50,000

Lissycasey running track

Kilmihil People’s Park: €50,000

Provision of public walkway around astro turf pitch

Tulla GAA Club: €50,000

Surfacing of carpark including drainage, lining, lighting at Tulla GAA club

Crusheen Sports Arena and Community Hub: €50,000

Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA)/Astro turf in Crusheen