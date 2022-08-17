Clare CLÁR funding welcomed

The has been a broad welcome of news that over €430,000 has been awarded to nine projects in County Clare under the latest round of allocations from the CLÁR programme.
The funding is being provided under the CLÁR programme as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.
Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey, the funding is a practical recognition of the work being carried out in providing access to sport and recreation activities in communities outside the major centres of population.
“The importance of the CLÁR programme in fostering community involvement has been recognised by Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys who increased its overall funding by more than 25 per cent to €7million this year,” Deputy Carey said.
Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said: “I want to congratulate the local groups on securing the funding and I’m looking forward to working with them on attaining further funding and developing the projects.”
Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe added, “I’m delighted to see such a significant allocation of money coming to Co. Clare under the CLÁR initiative in this round of funding. A huge amount of work is carried out by groups around our county – more often than not on a voluntary basis – and to see this level of funding granted to these groups is extremely welcome.”
The groups who will receive funding are:
Kilkeedy Community Group: €50,000
Kilkeedy Community Playground
Scoil Mhuire Lahinch: €50,000
Car park enhancement project at Scoil Mhuire Lahinch
Kilkee Playground: €45,716
Enhancement of Kilkee playground facilities
Kilfenora National School: €50,000
Provision of multi-use games area with fencing and access gate for use by the whole community
Scariff Rugby Club: €35,753
Scariff Rugby Club car park: safety works
Kilmaley Meitheal: €50,000
Kilmaley Community Walkway
Lissycasey GAA: €50,000
Lissycasey running track
Kilmihil People’s Park: €50,000
Provision of public walkway around astro turf pitch
Tulla GAA Club: €50,000
Surfacing of carpark including drainage, lining, lighting at Tulla GAA club
Crusheen Sports Arena and Community Hub: €50,000
Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA)/Astro turf in Crusheen