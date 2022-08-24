Doonbeg group launches heritage trail

Have you ever wondered who lived in certain house in Doonbeg, or what the village looked like 100 years ago?

If you take the Doonbeg Heritage Trail you’ll make those discoveries!

The Doonbeg Heritage Trail is a brief historical journey, revealing some hidden treasures that can no longer be seen but the imprint still remains.

Beginning at O’Donnell’s Shop, the trail continues for about 5 kilometres ending at Doonmore Castle and Pier.

Questions will be asked along the way so pay attention!

Distance: Looped walk 5km.

Surface: Flat

Duration: 2-3 hours