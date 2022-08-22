Dr Ivanna McMahon crowned Miss Ireland 2022

Doctor Ivanna McMahon (27) from Barefield, Ennis, Co Clare has been crowned Miss Ireland 2022, at a spectacular Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre Castlebar.

First runner up was Miss Dublin Central Jasmine Gerhardt and second runner up was Miss Dublin Katie O Connor.

Proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, Ivanna was thrilled to be crowned the 75th Miss Ireland, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, and the stunning doctor from Ennis in Co Clare was genuinely surprised with her win.

Ivanna studied medicine at University College Cork and graduated in 2020. She went on to do her internship at Cork University Hospital and did cardiology and neurology. Then she went to University Hospital Tralee to work in surgery. She worked in the GP Scheme at Tralee General Hospital throughout the pandemic and is now taking a well-deserved year out.

She wowed guests on Friday night at the Miss Ireland Diamond ball with her bewitching performance Cosmic Love by Florence and the Machine on the Harp. She started playing the Harp at the age of 13 and has played with the National Irish Harp Orchestra and toured Germany and Austria. She also plays 6 other instruments including the Drums, Harmonica, Fiddle, Boughran and Tin Whistle and won all Ireland Championships for Drums and Harmonica. Ivanna is also a fluent Irish speaker. Ivanna was crowned by Pamela Uba as she bade an emotional farewell to her fantastic year as Miss Ireland and looks forward to a glittering career ahead.

The 37 finalists this year were put through their paces in a challenging competitive process over the last three months testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist was tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Photos: Brian McEvoy

The over-riding theme this year for Miss Ireland, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, was ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship. TanOrganic is the world’s first eco-certified, organic self-tan brand, and this year, for the first time, a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash was awarded to Miss Louth Maiya McMonagle for her sustainable Fashion brand and her work in promoting environmental issues.

“We are so proud and grateful to sponsor this year’s Miss Ireland. This year’s theme ‘Our World Our Future’ completely aligns with our brand” said Noelle O’Connor, Creator and Founder of TanOrganic “Eco, ethical and sustainability are at the core of everything we do. Working with the contestants to make a difference for a better world and future has been a joy.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €351,220 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The finalists vying for the coveted crown this year were a highly educated and accomplished group with an eclectic mix of professions and aspirations in fields such as human rights law, medicine, global commerce, corporate law, criminology, cybersecurity, dental nursing, chartered accountancy, international business, performance arts, medicine, psychiatric nursing, economics and politics, marketing and retail innovation, broadcasting, physiology, zoology, biomedical science and social science

Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon received a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and will jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world. She will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn. See www.miss-ireland.ie or on the new Miss Ireland App, available from Apple App Store or Google Play for more.