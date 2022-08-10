Extra Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics confirmed

The expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is being facilitated through the reopening of the vaccination centre at Ennis Hospital.

Participating GPs and pharmacists across the MidWest are also making the next booster vaccine doses available to eligible groups in line with the latest advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

From today, the HSE is inviting people aged 60 years and over and pregnant women to make an appointment for their second booster dose at www.hse.ie with appointments available from next week.

As with earlier stages of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, eligible groups will be invited to book a vaccine on a phased basis. Appointments for their next booster will be available to 55-59 year-olds from the week commencing August 22nd and to 50-54 year-olds from the week commencing August 29th. People aged 12 to 49 with underlying medical conditions will also be able to book their next booster dose in the coming weeks with appointments available for this group from September 1st.

When it is time for your next booster, you can:

Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics– this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you

Check with participating GPs and pharmacies

Visit hse.iefor more information

As the numbers eligible for their next booster vaccine have now increased significantly, eligible members of the public are encouraged to book in advance on the HSE website. Ennis Hospital vaccination centres is currently operating a walk-in clinic for the next booster. We expect to advertise walk-in clinics in the coming weeks.

We are reopening the clinic at the former Outpatients Department Ennis Hospital on Wednesday, August 17th and Friday, August 19th.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the HSE website for updated clinic information. Details of upcoming clinics in the Ennis and Limerick centres are as follows:

Ennis Hospital

Wednesday, 17th August –10:00 to 16:30

Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 vaccinations to anyone over the age of 12.

Booster 2 vaccines for those aged 60 and over.

Booster 2 vaccines for pregnant women from 16 weeks

Friday, 19th August – 08:30 to 18:30

08:30 to 10:30

Dose 1 and Dose 2 for 5-to-11 year olds.

11:00 to 18:30

Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster 1 vaccinations to anyone over the age of 12.

Booster 2 vaccines for pregnant women from 16 weeks

Booster 2 vaccines for those aged 60 and over and for those aged 12 who are immunocompromised

After the initial week or reopening the Ennis vaccination centre will operate on Tuesdays (08:30 to 16:30) and Fridays (08:30 to 18:30).