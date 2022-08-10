Help sought tracing Clare ancestors

Pauline Turner, who lives in Australia, is looking for help tracing her family ancestry. Pauline has carried out considerable research already but is seeking more information. Can you help?

Letter to the Editor

I have a passion for finding out more about my Irish relatives and wonder if any of your readers recognise any of the family whose roots are in Caherfeenick in the early 1800s. Michael Galvin married Mary O’Donnell and their children were born in Caherfeenick between 1821-1845.

Four children stayed in Co Clare: Mary Anne married Patrick Eustace and lived in Cahermurphy, Ellen married Michael Boland and stayed in Caherfeenick, Martin married Ellen Connellan and stayed in Caherfeenick and Eliza married Patrick Connellan and lived in Lisroe, Kilmaley. Two children Thomas and Ann emigrated to the USA. Six children, Bridget, Michael, Hanora, Margaret, Stephen and George, emigrated to Australia and I am descended from George.

I live in central Victoria, Australia and have compiled quite an extensive social history for those six who emigrated to Australia.

I have family trees for those who stayed in Co Clare, but would love to find out more about their lives.

You can contact Pauline at the address below or by email.

Pauline Turner

46 Norfolk Street

North Bendigo 3550

Victoria, Australia