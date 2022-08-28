‘Howl at the Moon’ fundraiser for Galway Mountain Rescue

A volunteer mountain rescue team, which also responds to callouts in Co Clare, will host a unique moonlight event this October to help raise funds for their own dedicated headquarters.

Galway Mountain Rescue is planning 9km and 17km night walk events along the forest tracks and walking paths through the Galway Wind Park under the light of a full moon.

‘Howl at the Moon 2022’ will take place on Saturday 8th October 2022.

Organised with support from Coillte, SSE Ireland, Galway County Council and Penn Engineering, proceeds from this event will be used to support Galway Mountain Rescue Team’s long-term objective of constructing a dedicated mountain rescue base.

The full route is 17km long, with an altitude gain of 384m. The shorter option is 9km long, with an altitude gain of 185m (the northern half of the full Fig-8 route).

Participants will be briefed on the walk and will be given a copy of the Walk Route Map. The route will also be signposted and marshalled.

The Galway Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation providing a 112/999 emergency response service to the upland and remote areas of counties Galway and Clare. Our service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.