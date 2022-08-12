Plenty to do at the Cliffs of Moher for Heritage Week

The artisan crafts and produce of County Clare will be showcased at the Cliffs of Moher Experience as part of a series of daily events running throughout National Heritage Week from Saturday 13th August to Saturday 20th August.

The Cliffs of Moher visitor centre will host local suppliers from a different part of the county each day, including Wilde Irish Chocolates (Tuamgraney), Creative Clay (Sixmilebridge), artist Doreen Drennan (Lisdoonvarna), Sallyann’s Handmade Bags (Miltown Malbay), Irish Slate Craft (Lahinch), Wix and Wax (Ennis) and Glendara Art (Feakle).

Other activities will take place daily between 10.00am to 4.00pm. Storytellers will recount tales from the cliffs and the surrounding area, there will free guided tours of the site offered twice daily, birdwatching, a talk on the tradition of surfing Aileen’s Wave at Aille na Searach, and music, dance and interactive demonstrations. Meanwhile, children will be invited to take part in Biodiversity Treasure Hunts in which they will have to seek out etchings scattered throughout the visitor attraction as well as identifying the natural flowers at the Cliffs of Moher.

“The participation of the Cliffs of Moher Experience in National Heritage Week affords us a great opportunity to showcase Ireland’s most visited natural attraction, the wonderful biodiversity that we have here and the built heritage of the site, including the 19th century O’Brien’s Tower,” explained Geraldine Enright, Director of Cliffs of Moher Experience. “Heritage Week is a fantastic vehicle for conserving and protecting our heritage for future generations.”

Ms. Enright continued, “As part of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark we are proud to be able to support local suppliers. Many of the products purchased by visitors to the Cliffs of Moher Experience contribute to the local economy. Each day, we will be promoting a supplier of one of the many craft products on offer throughout the year at the Cliffs of Moher. The initiative forms part of our Meet The Makers programme which invites visitors to discover more about the artists, producers and craftspeople.”

The products showcased in the Meet The Makers programme are from local suppliers in County Clare and are available in the Craft and Gift Store or in the shops at the Craftworkers Street outside the visitor centre. The local producers that have engaged directly with visitors in recent months include Palm Free Irish Soap (Killaloe), Quin Art Shop, Irish Slate Craft (Lahinch), Airmid Soap (Ennistymon) and The Morrison Art Gallery (Lahinch).

The Cliffs of Moher Experience is Ireland’s most visited natural attraction, a Signature Discovery Point on the Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, and a Special Protection Area (SPA) under Natura 2000 designation. The visitor attraction is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council.

Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie or www.heritageweek.ie for more details.