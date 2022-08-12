See list of events showcasing Clare’s heritage

Clare County Council has announced a wealth of events are taking place in Clare during National Heritage Week 2022, with more than 70 events registered by heritage groups throughout the county to date.

Heritage Week takes place from Saturday, 13th August, to Sunday, 21st August, 2022, and has become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events.

The focus of Heritage Week this year is on sustainable heritage and biodiversity and getting as many people out and about to enjoy heritage as possible. Clare County Council is calling on heritage newcomers, enthusiasts and experts alike to tune in to the digital events and attend the many in-person events featured over the nine days of Heritage Week. People are asked to consider how they might encourage and promote sustainability in their own lives during Heritage Week and beyond.

The Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, has commended the project organisers “for their interest and creativity, while showcasing a wide range of natural, built and cultural heritage projects – ensuring that Heritage Week remains a wonderful celebration of Clare’s heritage and helping to ensure its preservation and protection into the future”.

Congella McGuire, Clare County Council’s Heritage Officer, said: “I would like to thank all the project organisers for their dedication to Clare’s heritage, and wish them the very best with their events during Heritage Week.”

Wild Child Day on Wednesday, 18th August, encourages kids and families to drop the devices, jump off the couch and get outdoors to explore the heritage in their locality. Áine Ní Fhlatharta of Irish Seed Savers invites you to Wild Child in the Woods to spend some time in the woods and enjoy some Forest School nature activities and connect with Ireland’s amazing woodland ecology. Happy Out Forest School want children to come to Wild Child at John O’Sullivan Park in Ennis for scavenger hunts and bushcraft, including woodland games.

Water Heritage Day will take place on Sunday, 21st August, in partnership with the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO). In Clare, our history and heritage have been shaped by the sea and rivers, lakes and wetlands. Water Heritage Day will highlight projects that celebrate water and our connections with it. Among the events planned for Water Heritage Day is a family fun day in the Shannon Town Community Wetlands looking at wetland plants and animals, undertaking a pond-dip to check out what lives in the water, and to partake in outdoor games.

Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC) has recently purchased Ketts Lough, part of Tullagher Lough and Bog SAC in County Clare for the purpose of protecting and conserving it for future generations. The IPCC will share a short video on 15th August at 10am on IPCC’s YouTube channel and social media, showing this beautiful wetland habitat and the local biodiversity which make it an incredibly important wildlife refuge. While the Clarecastle Heritage Group will launch five films on preserving the fishing heritage and local history of the area.

These are just a flavour of the wide-ranging events taking place across Clare that will allow people to get hands-on with heritage as part of Heritage Week 2022.

To find out more, visit www.heritageweek.ie to see what events are taking place in your locality or across the county, should you be holidaying at home this year. Participants can browse the website and create a bespoke National Heritage Week ‘Events Trail’ to help plan the week according to location, particular heritage interests and preferred event type, such as an outing, walk, social gathering or online event.

Ennis

Ukrainian Irish Intercultural Celebration

Visit Ennis Friary – One of Ireland’s oldest Franciscan Friaries and burial place of the ancient kings of Clare

Storytelling for Biodiversity

Clarecaste Tree Survey Project

Preserving the Fishing Heritage & Local History of Clarecastle in Film

Family Woodland Fun in John O’Sullivan Park, Ennis, Co.Clare

North Clare

Communities for Heritage

Wild Weaving for families in Ennistymon, Co. Clare

Walking Tour of Ennistymon Town and its Historic Vernacular Shop fronts

A Guided Walk On the Upper Inagh River with Inagh EIP Famer

The Geological History of Lisdoonvarna

Family friendly early morning nature walk on the Inagh & Ballymacraven Rivers

The Monks and the Landscape: Corcomroe Abbey in the Burren

Guess the Geosite!

The Geology of Fanore Beach, A UNESCO Global Geopark Geosite

The Habitats, Monuments and Culture of Burren Winterage farming

Total Meltdown: The end of the Ice Age in the Burren

Antiques Rockshow at the Burren Centre, Kilfenora

An afternoon of events in St Fachnan’s Cathedral, Kilfenora

Free opening of the Burren Centre Exhibition

The Market Heritage of Kilfenora: A Cycling Tour

What’s your favourite cross?

Inchiquin House Open Day

Show and Tell! Liscannor Heritage

The Meadow of the Birch Trees; the Heritage of Inchovea

Come to the well!

An Archaeological Walk to Templecronan

Whale Watch Ireland 2022, Black Head, North Clare

West Clare

“Who puts the ‘bee’ in Labasheeda?”

Daily Guided tours of Scattery Island

Scattery Island’s Graveyard Inscriptions

Exhibition of the Barrett Archival Collection, Kilrush

Loophead Lightkeeper’s House Open Day

Biodiversity Walk

Shackleton – Kilkee Connection

The Jussi Bjorling Story

Kilkee Heritage walk

Heritage Road Show

Discovering Ketts Lough with IPCC

Whale Watch Ireland 2022 Loop Head

An Audio Guide to Spanish Point – Its History and Heritage

East Clare

Tales of the Cathedral

Kiltannon Caves

Guided Walk – Whitegate

Food Heritage for Biodiversity

Wild Child in the Woods

Derrainy, Whitegate: Some elements of its history

South Clare

12 O’Clock Hills 4k Heritage Walk

Discover Your Local Wetlands In Shannon Town

A Brief Tour of Quin Friary – A Guided Tour

Bog walk and talk on Shanakyle Bog

Kilmaleery Holy Well and Graveyard

Heritage Walking Tour of Sixmilebridge

Annual Bat Talk and Walk

Pole Lathe Demonstration

Ogham Trail

Bronze Age Food Display and Bread Baking

The Art of Ancient Cooking at the Fulacht Fiadh

Blacksmith Demonstration

Craggaunowen Interactive Trail

The Origins of Wool Dyeing

Demonstration & Talk on the Art of Wool Spinning and Textiles

The Life of the Royal Irish Constabulary Policeman

Historical Talk on the Architecture & Artifacts of Bunratty Castle

Life of the Bean an Tí

Animal Husbandry and Heritage Animals in Bunratty Folk Park

Traditional Thatching Demonstration

Regency Garden and Biodiversity Demonstration

Music in Irish Society

Tales of Irish Mythology

Online

Would You Not Just Knock it?! – The Possibilities For Re-using Old Houses

