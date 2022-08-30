Shannon flight diverts to Canada with medical emergency

A flight from the United States to Shannon was forced to divert to an airport in Canada in the early hours of the morning after the crew declared a medical emergency.

United Airlines flight UA-976 departed Newark International Airport in New Jersey at around 4.15am (Irish time) and was expected in Shannon at 10.05am (local).

The flight was a little over two hours into its journey when the crew requested clearance to divert and land at St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada. At the time, the Boeing 757-200 jet was over the west coast of Newfoundland and about 430 kilometres from St John’s.

The flight diverted to St Johns International Airport where emergency medical services were waiting to meet the aircraft and take the passenger into care. The passenger’s condition is not known while there’s no information about whether the person is Irish.

The flight has since taken off from St John’s and is due in Shannon at around 3.30pm this afternoon over five hours behind schedule.

The airline confirmed: “United flight 976 (New York/Newark – Shannon) diverted to St John’s International Airport following a medical emergency on board. The aircraft landed today at 5:24am (local time) and was met by medical personnel. The flight subsequently departed St John’s for Shannon at 8:12am (local time).”