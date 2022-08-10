Shannon Group sponsors Women’s Irish Open

Shannon Group has announced its official partnership, under its Shannon Airport brand, with the KPMG Women’s Irish Open which will take place on Dromoland Castle’s 450-acre estate from September 22nd to 25th.

Top golfers from across Europe will descend upon County Clare for the anticipated return of the Ladies European Tour (“LET”) event, for the first time in Ireland since 2012.

The premiere event will see 126 of the best professionals on the Ladies European Tour and leading Irish Amateurs take to the 18-hole Championship Course, including selected star players from the LPGA Money List.

CEO Shannon Group Mary Considine said,” We are delighted to become an official partner of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, which is being held on our doorstep, at the acclaimed Dromoland Castle, providing an opportunity to highlight the fantastic golfing talent we have here in this country and promote Shannon Airport to a world-wide TV audience.

“This event will bring a welcome boost to tourism in the region, along with significant Irish and international media coverage. We look forward to welcoming players and golf enthusiasts to the airport. This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the calibre of golf courses here to overseas visitors and put Ireland top of mind as a premiere golfing destination.”

The announcement follows another world class golfing event for the region after over thirty private jets carrying some of the world’s top golfers landed at Shannon Airport to participate in the prestigious, star-studded, JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor last month.

To celebrate Shannon Airport’s official partnership with the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, the airport will be launching a ticket giveaway for the prestigious tournament on the official Shannon Airport social media channels.

Entries can be made on Shannon Airport’s Instagram and Facebook pages.