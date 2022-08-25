SIAR Photography named finalist in Irish Made Awards

Ennis-based SIAR Photography has been confirmed as a finalist in the Home category of the Irish Made Awards 2022 by Irish Country Magazine for the second year running.

SIAR Photography’s mission is to be “of Ireland and by Ireland” and they’re passionate about sharing both their own photographic perspective of Ireland and present high-quality, unique and affordable products made in Ireland.

Owned and operated by husband and wife team Gary Collins and Aoife Lenihan, the SIAR Photograph co-founder says” being a Finalist in these awards is particularly special for us and our small business.”

“And we need your help! Voting is open at https://irishcountrymagazine.ie/vote/ until the 6th of September. You can vote once per email address – Please vote for us in the Home category,” Aoife said.

About the Irish Made Awards

The Irish Made Awards are back – bigger and brighter for 2022. Now in their sixth year, the awards are all about celebrating home-grown talent; they are open to businesses producing and making products in Ireland. Headline Co-Sponsors for 2022 are the Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Guaranteed Irish.

After the most competitive and difficult year of judging yet, we have whittled it down to a handpicked selection of impressive businesses across 12 categories. Finalists were chosen by a panel of 21 leading industry experts and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Morrisson Hotel on the 7th of October.

The overall winner will receive an incredible prize worth €20,000 including:

Marketing package with Irish Country Magazine

A stand at Showcase Ireland 2023, a stand at Bloom in the Park 2023, and one-to-one mentoring with DCCI

One-year membership of Guaranteed Irish which includes networking opportunities with top business leaders across Ireland, the opportunity to feature on GuaranteedIrishGifts.ie and a guest appearance on the Guaranteed Irish Business Podcast

All category winners and runners-up will feature in a special edition of Irish Country Magazine.

About SIAR Photography

SIAR meaning “West” or Westward” in Irish, is a range of contemporary photography prints of Ireland founded in 2019 by husband and wife team, Gary Collins and Aoife Lenihan.

SIAR Photography offers over 100 original photographs by Gary, with each print printed, packaged and sold from our studio in County Clare on the Wild Atlantic Way. SIAR Photography prints are presented in a contemporary, poster-like finish. We use a textured 250gsm matt paper to bring the colours and textures of the photos as true to eye as possible. We also use modern border styles and our prints are not mounted to achieve a contemporary presentation. These print choices give SIAR Photography prints a distinct, unique look. Each print is titled by hand, with the story behind SIAR included with each.

SIAR Photography also offers a smaller range of greeting cards, postcards and an annual calendar with our original photography. We’ve also collaborated with a local candle producer to create our first candle Trá, a scent inspired by the Irish beach and coastline. Our SIAR Gift Sets bundle a number of our products to help with gift shopping.

Being Irish made is central to SIAR Photography as we present our photographic perspective of Ireland. The frames we use are made by a supplier in West Cork who hand finishes each frame. The print paper and packaging material used, all environmentally sustainable, are sourced from suppliers in Dublin. Accompanying each print, our point-of-sale materials, were developed with our designer in Tipperary and are printed locally in Ennis. Our calendar, postcards and greeting cards are all printed by partners in Ireland, and our candle is hand poured in Ennis.

SIAR Photography prints and products are available to buy here from our e-commerce website, direct via market pop-ups in Clare and Limerick, and via our retail partners: a number of online retailers, 10 independent shops in Ireland and 3 in the USA. We sell and ship in Ireland and worldwide.

For more see: https://siarphotography.ie/