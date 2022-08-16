Trump’s Doonbeg visit called off

Plans by Donald Trump to visit his family’s West Clare golf resort later this month have been scrapped.

The embattled former US president last visited his property in Doonbeg during an official visit to Ireland in 2019. Before that, he travelled to Clare on several occasions in a private capacity. His last private trip was in June 2015 when he also stayed at the Trump property in Doonbeg.

It had been expected Mr Trump would arrive in Ireland on August 27th and stay at his family-owned Doonbeg hotel for two nights when security was expected to be tight.

A comment is awaited from Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg.

It had been reported that Mr Trump wanted to travel to Ireland in January of last year ahead of the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden. At the time however, the world was in the midst of a global pandemic and travel to Ireland was only allowed for ‘essential purposes.’

Additional security arrangements were also expected to be put in place in Ireland with members of An Garda Síochána’s National Crime and Security Intelligence Service and Emergency Response Unit likely to have been deployed.

The visit had originally been thrown into doubt after passports belonging to Mr Trump were seized in last week’s FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home on Florida.

The FBI confirmed that it had the passports on the same day that Trump posted a message on on his social media claiming that FBI agents had taken them during the search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8th last.

In a statement on the Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that agents “stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else.”

The US Justice Department has since confirmed said Trump’s passports have been returned.

Mr Trump is currently under the spotlight for his actions during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington. Trump has been accused ‘supreme dereliction of duty’ and of inciting those riots.