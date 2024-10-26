Clare County Council set to explore aerospace opportunities

Clare County Council hosted delegates from nine other different European countries as part of an INTERREG project designed to explore new opportunities for Aerospace in the Shannon and Mid-West region.

The delegation is a part of the European wide “Moving Toward Aerospace” (MAE) project whose objective is to research potential opportunities and identify barriers within the Aerospace Sector in the region.

MAE, in which Clare County Council plays a key role, aims to open up potential opportunities in future-oriented manufacturing for SMEs currently operating in traditional industry segments. The project explores policy interventions that may be required to support a transition to a new generation of innovative SMEs in aerospace, develop local aerospace value-chains, and lay the foundation for future SME growth and high-quality jobs.

Clare County Council hosted delegates from Czech Republic; Norway; Netherlands; Spain; Italy; Ukraine; and Romania as part of MAE’s visit to the Mid West.

Speaking about the MAE project Clare County Council’s Head of the Clare Local Enterprise Office Padraic McElwee said, “When people think of space, they automatically think of travelling to mars or landing on the moon, however, the business opportunities presenting as part of this project are much more practical and accessible. The Mid West region has a strong history in aviation innovation coupled with a strong manufacturing hub in medical devices which have already been identified as key enablers. This project facilitates an understanding of what best practice looks like across Europe and what pathways our local SMEs can follow to gain a foothold in this fast-moving growth sector.

“MAE is an exciting project for innovation and collaboration. As we delve deeper into this project the opportunities for starting a business or diversifying a business into aerospace is exponential. Aerospace as a sector presents massive opportunities that spans across aviation, including the manufacturing of parts for aeroplanes, satellites, rockets and launchers.”

The two-day delegation visit gave the region an opportunity to showcase some of its aerospace companies and supports which included a site visit to TUS Coonagh Campus led by Vice President of Research, Development and Innovation Dr Liam Brown, followed by presentations from Dominic Murphy, MD of Shannon Precision Engineering; Colm Diggins, Takumi; John Drysdale of Shannon Group; and Russell Vickars CEO Future Mobility Campus. Presentations were also received from Joe Leddin Midwest Regional Skills Forum; Ann Ledwith and John Davenport representing Explore Engineering; Carmel Moloney of Enterprise Ireland; and Theresa Mulvihill of Emerald Aero Group over the two days.

Theresa Mulvihill, Emerald Aero Group and Co-Ordinator for the delegation visit said, “We are thrilled to be part of this this fantastic opportunity to showcase the collaboration and supports which exists across the ecosystem of industry, government and academia within Aerospace for the region. We are just at the beginning of exploring all of the opportunities that exist to collaborate and foster meaningful connections with our international partners to develop the Aerospace sector for SMEs across the region.”