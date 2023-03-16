30,000 passengers expected at Shannon Airport this weekend    

Shannon Airport is expecting a boost to its passenger traffic this St. Patrick’s Day period as 30,000 people are expected to travel through the airport, a 24 per cent increase on last year’s figure (21,000 passengers).

CEO of the Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said, “Our passenger forecast over the St. Patrick’s period is a positive start to what is hoped to be a strong and busy summer season. We are seeing strong recovery due to pent-up demand for travel.

“The St. Patrick’s Day holiday period signifies the start of the summer season at the airport, as people arrive and depart for what is often their first trip of the year. The bank holiday also coincides with the annual Cheltenham racing festival, so we are prepared for a busy week.

“This year, we have 33 services on our Summer Schedule, and look forward to not only seeing passengers from across the country off on their travels, but also welcoming visitors from Europe, the UK, USA and beyond, into the region.

“Our team here are ready to ensure all our passengers receive a warm Shannon welcome and will be doing all in their power to ensure their journey through the airport is as easy and comfortable as possible. Thanks to the introduction of the latest security screening technology at Shannon, our staff will have the pleasure of telling passengers NOT to remove their liquids and gels from their cabin bags! This time-saving initiative is cutting the passenger time going through security screening by half. We would like to wish everyone a Céad Míle Fáilte this St. Patrick’s Day.”