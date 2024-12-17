Atlantic Aviation Group scoops two Aviation Industry Awards

Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) has achieved a remarkable double victory at the 2024 Aviation Industry Awards, highlighting its leadership and innovation in developing professional skills in the aviation industry.

AAG’s Training Academy scooped the Aviation Professional Training Award and the Aviation Academic Education Award, both awarded for AAG’s dedication to shaping the future of the aviation workforce, by focusing on professional growth and education.

The 2024 Aviation Industry Awards, held in Dublin, are seen as a benchmark for recognising outstanding contributions to the industry. The double win solidifies the AAG Training Academy’s position as a leader in its field, especially given the competitive nature of the categories.

The AAG Training Academy, based in Shannon, plays a key role in developing aviation professionals and supporting the industry. Offering EASA Part 147-approved courses, traineeships, and a Bachelor’s programme in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, the Academy blends theoretical and practical learning in state-of-the-art facilities. With over 4,500 graduates, it remains a cornerstone of aviation training excellence.

Commenting, Eva O’Keeffe, Chief Aviation Services Officer at AAG, expressed shared pride in the achievement and AAG’s continued development of talent and excellence in Ireland’s aviation sector.

“The Atlantic Aviation Group Training Academy are thrilled and honoured to have won the award in both categories in which we were nominated. This achievement reflects the immense dedication and hard work of our entire team, whose commitment to fostering growth and advancing skills within the aviation industry has always been our top priority. With the current global skill’s shortage for qualified aircraft mechanics and engineers, developing a talent pipeline for the future is more important than ever.”

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the event organisers and the judges for making this such a memorable and exciting night. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and look forward to continuing to support the development of aviation careers.”