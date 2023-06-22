Boost for Shannon as Paris CDG route restored

The previously announced restoration of the Shannon Airport to Paris Charles De Gaulle route is now set to go ahead having been delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Aer Lingus has confirmed that from September it will operate twice weekly from Shannon Airport to the world-renowned international hub at Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

In November 2019, Aer Lingus confirmed that it would add two new routes to its Shannon schedule from 2020 including Paris. However, with the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, that plan was scrapped.

Spanish low cost carrier Vueling later confirmed they would commence services from Shannon to Paris Orly airport. The airline has since confirmed that route would be axed.

Aer Lingus has already announced that it will operate services from Shannon to Paris for the duration of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The newly announced of the Paris route, which the airline had previously operated, will resume on September 22nd and run until January 7th 2024 before taking a short break and recommencing on March 14th to October 29th 2024.

Passengers will fly on an Airbus A321neoLR, Aer Lingus’ most sustainable aircraft delivering up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

The A321neo LR also operates Aer Lingus’ transatlantic services from Shannon direct to both New York JFK and Boston. Boasting 184 seats including 16 fully lie-flat seats, customers have the option to experience Aer Lingus’ premium seating which is part of its business class offering when flying to North America.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Shannon – Paris Charles de Gaulle route with Shannon Airport, and are very much looking forward to welcoming thousands of passengers from the region onboard as they travel to one of the most popular European city destinations on the Aer Lingus network.

“We expect it to be a high-demand route for passengers in the region, whether they are travelling for leisure, business or major sporting events, as is the case this autumn with Ireland competing in the Rugby World Cup.

“We will be flying passengers from Shannon to Paris on our next-generation aircraft, the Airbus A321neo LR, which is one of our most sustainable aircraft in terms of fuel burn and CO2 emissions. This A321neo LR also operates our Boston and JFK services from Shannon and we have timed our schedule to offer those customers arriving from Paris the option to connect onwards to JFK through Shannon Airport.”

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said, “Aer Lingus is a valued airline partner and we worked closely with them to secure this new service to Charles de Gaulle from Shannon, further demonstrating our commitment to expanding our European route network.

“This new service will be a major boost for Shannon, and we know it will be an extremely popular destination for leisure and business travellers. The service will be timed to allow for passengers travelling from Paris to connect onwards from Shannon to New York JFK and Boston via Aer Lingus.

“We look forward to seeing passengers from across the region and beyond availing of this new route, and we would welcome their continued support as ambassadors for our Shannon air services. The more people using our services, the more confidence it will give airlines to look at expansion, which result in days like today.”

This is the first time in 12 years that Shannon will provide a service to Charles de Gaulle, which is one of Europe’s busiest airports serving 119 countries worldwide.

To book the new Aer Lingus service from Shannon to Paris visit www.aerlingus.com with fares from Shannon to Paris starting from €39.99 one-way including taxes and charges.

For more information on Shannon Airport’s 35 destinations in 11 countries on offer this year visit www.shannonairport.ie