Aer Lingus to operate World Cup flights from Shannon

Aer Lingus has confirmed that it will operated flights from Shannon to Paris during this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The flights, which have been on sale for several days, will operate between the Mid West Airport and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport. Aer Lingus is the official airline to the Irish Rugby Team.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson confirmed: “Aer Lingus is introducing a new route connecting Shannon to Paris, Charles de Gaulle, France’s primary international airport. With flights operating twice weekly, the new service will commence operations on September 22 and will run until the end of October when the RWC concludes.”

“The addition of this route will boost regional connectivity for the Shannon region further reinforcing the airline’s dedication to offering accessible travel options for passengers to Europe as well as North America with daily transatlantic flights to New York and Boston.

“The Shannon – Paris route will also increase inbound traffic in the West of Ireland, serving as a gateway to explore the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture the region has to offer. Shannon Airport, Europe’s most westerly airport has long enjoyed its advantageous geographical position, bridging Europe and North America. European passengers will also benefit from convenient connections to the United States through Shannon, allowing for a seamless travel experience with the added advantage of customers being able to clear US Customs and Immigration in Shannon airport, removing the requirement to be cleared upon arrival stateside.”

The route will be operated by Airbus A321neoLR, Aer Lingus’ most sustainable aircraft delivering up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.