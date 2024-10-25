Busy October Holiday weekend in store for Shannon Airport

Staff at Shannon Airport are gearing up to welcome over 42,000 passengers taking to the skies over the October Bank Holiday period.

The spooky season is proving popular for overseas getaways this year with travellers flying from Shannon destined for an array of city and sun destinations across Europe, the UK and the US during the busy Halloween break.

The end of October traditionally marks the start of the airport’s winter schedule, and passengers flying from Shannon can avail of increased capacity on five of the 17 Ryanair services this winter, with the airline adding an extra 30,000 seats over its winter schedule, a 5% increase on the previous year.

Ryanair’s schedule features city break options to exciting destinations such as Budapest, Edinburgh, Krakow, Liverpool, London, and Manchester, as well as popular winter sun hotspots including Alicante, Lanzarote, Malaga, and Tenerife. Shannon’s winter schedule also sees the return of the popular Italian ski destination to Turin with a Saturday departure.

Aer Lingus will operate up to six daily departures to Paris, London Heathrow, New York JFK and Boston for winter ’24.

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said: “Our passenger numbers at Shannon Airport are up 7% year-to-date, and we are really looking forward to welcoming over 42,000 passengers during the October Halloween break.

“Our team have been working tirelessly to improve the airport experience and that is why, in addition to our existing supports, we have just joined the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme to enhance the airport experience for all customers.

“We’re proud to be ranked as Ireland’s top airport for customer satisfaction in the recent CXi Insights report. More and more passengers from across the country are discovering how convenient it is to fly from Shannon.

“Whether passengers are heading off on a Halloween holiday or arriving for business or pleasure, we’re dedicated to making their journey enjoyable from the moment they step into the airport. The holiday starts here.”