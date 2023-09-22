Delta Air Lines set for Shannon return

The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that Delta Air Lines will resume their nonstop daily seasonal service between Shannon Airport and New York-JFK in 2024.

The new service will operate from 25 May 2024, providing an additional 2,700 weekly seats on the JFK route. The US airline last operated a service from Shannon to JFK in 2019 and its return following Covid is a welcome boost for the regional economy.

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are delighted with the restoration of the Delta New York/JFK service. We have worked closely with the airline to make it happen. The additional daily service to this important gateway of JFK will further boost connectivity to the US, helping our customers to reach global export markets, attract Foreign Direct Investment and bring international visitors to the West of Ireland – all of which help drive economic activity.

“Shannon was the first Irish airport that Delta chose to fly into back in 1986 and its fantastic to see them return to Shannon. This new service is excellent news for passengers from this region and inbound passengers who wish to explore the Wild Atlantic Way. We have enjoyed a considerable transatlantic market rebound generally since Covid. In addition to New York/JFK services, we also have services to Boston, Chicago and New York/Newark. There is a particular demand for services directly into the west of Ireland through Shannon and we are delighted to be able to facilitate this through airline partners such as Delta.”

The service will be operated with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft with 193 seats and feature Delta’s domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.

DL285 will depart Shannon at 11:55am (daily) and arrive in New York/JFK at 2:25pm

DL284 will departs New York/JFK at 10:55pm (daily) and arrives in Shannon at 10:10am (next day)