IAA reminds public to ‘Drone Safely This Christmas’ 

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has launched the ‘Drone Safely This Christmas’ Campaign, supported by Drone Innovation Partnership and Dublin City Council.

If you’re thinking of getting a drone this Christmas, you need to make sure you register as an Operator on the IAA website and that you know the rules before you fly. This advice comes ahead of the busiest shopping days in the lead up to Christmas.

Drone use is on the rise and the number of drones and operators registered in Ireland has risen exponentially over past number of years. Safety is paramount, and so since 2021, the IAA has registered over 8,000 drone operators and trained over 21,500 drone pilots. This year has seen a 24% increase in the number of pilots trained.

Consumers who own a drone that is over 250gr or has a camera, are legally required to register as a drone operator. If you are a drone operator, drone safety is your responsibility. You need to ensure you are always in control of the drone and that you remain compliant with the law.

Jim Gavin, Chief Operations Officer of the Irish Aviation Authority commenting on drone safety said: “Drone use has increased significantly in recent years. Piloting a drone is fun but it comes with responsibility to fly it safely while respecting people’s privacy. Remember a drone is not a toy and can have very serious consequences if it collides with a person, an animal or another aircraft. So, if you do get a drone this Christmas, remember it’s your responsibility to know the rules and fly it safely.”

Veronica Mariti Sesoko, Drone Innovation Partnership (DIP) Engagement Lead added: “As drones top Christmas wish lists, it’s crucial to remember they are not toys. Fly responsibly by checking current regulations and following safe practices. The Drone Innovation Partnership (DIP), a collaboration between the Irish Aviation Authority, Dublin City Council, and Maynooth University, is working to ensure drones enhance public services and support emergency responses while keeping our skies safe through active stakeholder engagement, including citizens.”

“Thankfully the vast majority of drone users are compliant with the regulations. However, we are concerned, with the rapid growth of drone usage, that not all new pilots may be aware of their responsibilities which can lead to unsafe flying. If you see anyone not complying with the regulations, we encourage people to contact the IAA. Reckless use of a drone or inappropriate use of a drone camera may result in prosecution,” Enda Walsh, UAS Manager/Drones Manager from the Irish Aviation Authority added.

For more information on IAA Drone Safety Regulations and registration process, visit www.iaa.ie/drones Stay updated by searching the following @IAApress or #DroneSafely.