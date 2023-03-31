Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon opens new repair facility

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS) is continuing its rapid growth trajectory in Ireland with the official opening today of its new Engine Parts & Accessories Repair (EPAR) facility in Shannon.

The new 2,000 m2 state-of-the-art facility brings LTTS’ total capacity for aircraft engine maintenance and repair in the region to 10,000 m2. This development enables LTTS to expand its portfolio by including Engine Manifolds among its specialist services.

The primary function of Engine Manifolds is to distribute air or fluids for optimal engine performance. When manifolds become damaged or worn, they can diminsh engine performance and lead to increased emissions. LTTS has been operating in Ireland since 1992. In the past two years alone, the company has added an additional 106 people to its workforce and now employs more than 300 people across its operations in Shannon, Kildare and Dublin.

- Advertisement -

The new Shannon facility has already resulted in the creation of 25 additional jobs and LTTS CEO, Michael Malewski says that as the company continues to grow and diversify, recruitment remains a priority.

“Today is a very exciting day for the business in Ireland. With this new facility we are diversifying our product portfolio and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities to better serve our customers’ needs. The diversification and expansion of our core MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) services portfolio has happened fast and the LTTS team has worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition.

I believe we have some of the best people in the world working for us at each of our three locations, but we need even more as we experience rapid post-pandemic recovery.” He highlighted a particular need for more experienced aviation engineers as well as

qualified mechanics and engineers from any field interested in moving into the aviation industry.

Speaking at the launch of the new facility, Mr Malewski paid tribute to the Irish government, the IDA, Shannon Chamber and Shannon Airport Group for their continued support in facilitating the growth of LTTS in Ireland.

“As a result of strong cooperation from key stakeholders we have realised our latest ambitions for the company in Ireland and our growth path is now wide open. I believe that the opportunities for LTTS in Ireland are significant and we are in a strong position to deliver innovative solutions that will drive the aviation industry forward,” he said.

Today’s announcement comes on the back of the recent launch of Lufthansa Technik’s Mobile Engine Services facility in Kildare.

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon

LTTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa Technik AG, and a member of the EPAR Network (Engine Parts and Accessories Repair), specialises in the repair of components for both high pressure and low pressure turbines for aircraft engines for CFMI and GE aircraft engines. The latest development in Shannon means that not only is LTTS expanding its footprint in Ireland, but it will also be able to offer new products for turbine engines that power Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

Lufthansa Technik Group

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world.

Certified internationally as a maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik’s portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products.