Shannon Airport digital campaign up for European award 

Shannon Airport is in the running for a prestigious European marketing award for its digital marketing search campaign with its media partner Havas.

The airport has been shortlisted under the ‘Best Use of Search in Travel and Leisure’ category at the European Search Awards for its paid search campaign activity in 2022.

The European Search Awards reward and celebrate the best companies and people working in Pay Per Click (PPC), Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), and Content Marketing across a variety of business sectors, in a digital landscape which inspires innovation, creativity and connectivity.

The airport campaign – The Sky Is The Limit, was managed by Havas, in collaboration with The Shannon Airport Group marketing team and targeted users across Google search engine, promoting the Shannon Airport experience, the airport’s close car parks and its executive lounges.

Commenting ahead of the awards, Head of Marketing for the Shannon Airport Group, Tim Ryan said, “To be shortlisted for this prestigious award is a huge testament to our marketing team and our media agency partners Havas, who have helped us grow our search activity online by 42 per cent in 2022. It is fantastic to be recognised on a European scale for this digital marketing strategy. We are in great company in this category and look forward to hearing the results.”

Contenders competing with Shannon Airport for the award in this category include: AdPeak and Snowfest; Altitude Internet and Travlock; Dentsu Ireland and Aman Resorts; Dentsu Ireland and Dalata Hotel Group; Elevate Digital and Campspace; INTREN and Accent Hotels @Ambient Hotel and AromaSPA; INTREN & Danubius Hotel Groups and The Engine Nordics & Reykjavik Excursions.

The European Search Awards will be presented live at a gala dinner and awards ceremony at Pátio da Galé, Lisbon, on Thursday 25th May 2023.