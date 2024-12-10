Shannon Airport wins Aviation Customer Focus Achievement Award

Shannon Airport has been crowned the winner of the Aviation Customer Focus Achievement Award at the prestigious Aviation Industry Awards.

The award celebrates organisations that have made a significant improvement or enhancement in relation to customer services in either the B2C or B2B segments in the last 18 months.

This recent win builds on The Shannon Airport Group’s success at the Customer Experience Awards, where the team took home the Best CX Team Award in the Transport category for a second year running.

Additionally, Shannon Airport ranked number one in the travel category of the recently published Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) Report, while it ranked fourth overall for its excellent customer experience out of 150 top brands nationwide, scored by customers.

The Aviation Customer Focus Achievement Award saw Shannon Airport emerge victorious in a highly competitive field, shortlisted alongside industry heavyweights including Aer Lingus – AerClub and Killick Aerospace.

Speaking after the win, Airport Director Niall Kearns commended the team for their dedication: “This award is a reflection of the passion and tireless efforts of our team, who put passengers at the center of everything we do. Winning at both the Aviation Industry Awards and the Customer Experience Awards speaks volumes about the dedication of our people and the strength of our customer-centric strategy. We are proud to provide a seamless, welcoming travel experience that sets Shannon apart in the industry.”

Launched in 2014, the Aviation Industry Awards are the benchmark for excellence for those demonstrating best practice and innovation in the aviation sector in Ireland.