Shannon ranked number one airport brand in Ireland

Shannon Airport has been ranked the country’s best airport brand according to the RED C Brand Reaction Index (BRI) Ireland 2023.

The index, which has just been released, shows Shannon Airport placed in the top 100 emotionally connected brands at number 54 and is the highest-ranking airport brand in Ireland.

RED C conducted the BRI Test among the 170 brands across 22 sectors, to see which brands have the highest connection with consumers.

Tim Ryan, Head of Brand and Marketing at The Shannon Airport Group said, “It is fantastic to see we are ranked as the top airport brand in the country, and this really acknowledges the work across all our departments here in the airport. It is because of this, that people associate such positive emotions and meaningful connections with Shannon Airport.”

Speaking on the results of the BRI, Jane Dunleavy, Associate Director at Red C said, “We do this Brand Reaction Index study to test if a brand has a strong enough emotional connection to drive positive feelings. Our work suggests that strong emotional connects are vitally important as one of the key shortcuts to deliver brand choice. The higher the BRI score, the more likely a brand is to be chosen vs. competitors.”

The research was conducted online where 2,025 respondents took part in the survey between 1st-22nd June.

RED C’s Brand Reaction Index uses facial expressions as shortcuts for emotions. Each time a brand is shown, consumers are asked to choose as quickly as possible the emotion that they feel when they see that brand.

The data is then weighted across age, gender, region and social grade to be representative of all adults aged 18 years and over in the Republic of Ireland.

Other brands ranked under the Airport and Aviation sector in the overall index includes Aer Lingus in 13th place, Cork Airport at 58, Ryanair at 71 and Dublin Airport at 85.

The top three brands in the country are Cadbury Dairy Milk in first place, Tayto in second and Lidl in third.