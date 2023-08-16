Bank of Ireland services restored after serious outage

Bank of Ireland has issued a statement following a serious technical issued which disrupted its online banking 365 online portal and mobile banking app yesterday and overnight.

The bank has confirmed that services have since been restored following the outage and that and overnight payments will be made to accounts during the day.

It has been reported that queues had formed outside ATMs across the country last evening and that people had been withdrawing more cash than daily limits would normally allow. The bank has warned that and withdrawals will be debited from all those accounts.

In some cases, people were able to withdraw more money than actually existed in their accounts.

An Garda Síochána said it was aware of an unusual volume of activity at some ATM machines across the country last night and reminded people of their personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking.

In a statement this morning, the bank said: “Yesterday a technical issue impacted a number of Bank of Ireland’s services. Our teams restored these services overnight and all services are available to customers this morning. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day.

We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits. These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers’ accounts today. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us.

We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know we fell far below the standards our customers expect from us.”

Early last month, the bank had to open its branches on a Saturday after its online banking services crashed on June 30th.