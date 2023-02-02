PTSB opens in former Ulster Bank premises in Shannon

Permanent TSB has now opened for business in Shannon branch following its recent acquisition of the location from Ulster Bank.

This builds on Permanent TSB’s existing presence in Co. Clare (through its branch in Ennis) as part of a major expansion from 75 to 98 branches in communities across Ireland.

The branch expansion forms part of Permanent TSB’s broader acquisition of €6.2bn Ulster Bank performing non-tracker mortgages, its performing micro-SME business and entire Lombard asset finance business, in addition to more than 25% of its branch locations.

Permanent TSB has invested €1m in refurbishing the branch, installing new ATMs and IT equipment, and new signage and display. The branch will offer cash services and will be staffed by colleagues who worked there when the location was owned by Ulster Bank.

Customers who wish to open accounts in the new branch can do so in person, by phone or online using Permanent TSB’s award-winning digital account opening process on their mobile app.

To coincide with the opening of the new branch and to facilitate people who wish to use it, Permanent TSB has updated its Ulster Bank Customer Support Hub (permanenttsb.ie/ulsterbank) dedicated to supporting customers who wish to move their account to Permanent TSB.

Eilis Mannion, Permanent TSB Head of Growth & Performance for South & East Region, said: “I am incredibly proud that we have now opened the new Permanent TSB branch in Shannon. This is a really significant moment as we reinforce our commitment to supporting Co. Clare customers, in person, in their own communities.

We have a fantastic team of experienced colleagues who are ready to offer both new and existing customers a very warm welcome, great service and, most importantly, competition and choice in meeting their personal and business banking needs.”