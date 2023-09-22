Clare graduates start ESB Development Programme

Two graduates from Co Clare have commenced ESB’s prestigious Graduate Development programme.

They join 78 other graduates from Irish and international third-level institutions, spanning the fields of engineering, IT, HR, commercial and finance, who have commenced the two-and-a-half-year development programme with ESB.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB Networks, Generation and Trading, Engineering and Major Projects, Customer Solutions and Enterprise Services. The tailored programme offers each graduate the opportunity to gain experience by working on challenging assignments and major projects that offer exposure to the varied businesses of the organisation.

ESB’s Graduate Development Programme aims to recruit talent to drive innovation and support the delivery of ESB’s Net Zero by 2040 strategy. This year’s intake is the largest number of graduates ESB has recruited in over five years.

Each graduate will receive a range of supports including being partnered with individual mentors from within their business units, IT equipment and access to allow hybrid working as part of ESB’s smart working offering.

Sinéad Kilkelly, ESB’s Executive Director, People & Organisation Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome the largest cohort of graduates to ESB in over five years. Nurturing professional and personal development is at the heart of our programme, and we see great potential for what our graduates, individually and together, can achieve during their time with ESB. We wish each graduate every success and are confident that they will make a difference to the achievement of our Net Zero by 2040 strategy.”

ESB is also pleased to announce that recruitment for our 2024 Graduate Development Programme will open on Monday, 18th September and we are inviting applications from all final-year students.

Applications can be made via the ESB website: www.esb.ie/careers