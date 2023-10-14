Laoibhse, a cut about the rest at WorldSkills Ireland

Ennis native and third-year apprentice at Bridget Haren Hair and Beauty, Laoibhse O’Malley, has claimed the prestigious first place in the hairdressing category at WorldSkills Ireland.

The fierce competition, held over three days in Dublin, saw Laoibhse showcase her exceptional skills in six diverse categories, including Catwalk Fashion, Ladies’ Festival Look, Ladies’ Commercial Colour, Men’s Colour, and Cut.

This remarkable achievement highlights Laoibhse’s dedication and passion for her extensive training and education. Her journey as an apprentice encompasses college course at Limerick and Clare ETB, College of FET, Raheen Campus, as well as the invaluable experiences gained on the salon floor at Bridget Haren Hair and Beauty.

WorldSkills Ireland, a collaborative initiative between enterprise, industry, education, training, and government, is dedicated to elevating the recognition and profile of skills and apprenticeships. The organisation is committed to nurturing talent and equipping the next generation with the skills required for future careers. Ray English, Chairman of WorldSkills Ireland, aptly expressed the significance of this mission, stating, “Skills and apprenticeship programmes are the lifeblood of many Irish businesses. To secure the evolution of Ireland’s economy and its place as a global leader, nurturing talent and encouraging the next generation to consider a skills-based career is vitally important – which is what we’re hoping to achieve through WorldSkills Ireland 2023.”

Laoibhse O’Malley is thrilled by her remarkable victory: “I’m just over the moon with the result. It is a long three days, and the lead up to it with all the training. I’m really grateful to my mentors in the salon, Bridget, Emma, and Melitta and the entire the team for their invaluable help preparing for this competition. Also, Thomas Downes and all my educators in college were amazing support.”

Laoibhse O’Malley’s triumph at WorldSkills Ireland is a testament to her outstanding talent, dedication, and the unwavering support of her mentors and educators. She is an inspiration for aspiring young professionals in the world of hairdressing.