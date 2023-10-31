TUS outlines plan to shape future of apprenticeships

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) has outlined its strategy to shape the future of apprenticeship education in the Mid West and Midlands regions.

The TUS Apprenticeship Strategic Implementation Plan has been launched at the Moylish Campus Limerick, with the newly launched Level 9 Advanced Quantity Surveyor Apprenticeship also taking centre stage – the first AQS apprenticeship in Ireland.

Launching both the strategic plan and the pioneering Level 9 Advanced Quantity Surveyor Apprenticeship, President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane reiterated TUS’s commitment to working with industry in the regions to develop high quality craft and consortia led apprenticeships to level 9 and level 10.

“The TUS Apprenticeship Strategic Implementation Plan provides a holistic roadmap for the development of the apprenticeship model in TUS up to 2030, in a manner closely aligned with the National Strategy and the TUS Strategic Plan. It outlines our ambitions to be a leading provider of high-quality, industry-led, national apprenticeship programmes in partnership with businesses and industry in the regions, programmes that are flexible and adaptable to the needs to industry, the regional economy and the apprentices.

“We remain committed to our strong legacy of craft apprentices and look forward to providing more opportunities for those learning new skills and up skilling in this area in the future. We are also proud of our ever-expanding work in the area of consortia led apprenticeships, and today announce our Level 9 AQS Apprenticeship programme developed in partnership with SCSI, the first of its kind in Ireland,” he said.

The new AQS Apprenticeship programme will equip students with the knowledge and skills to acquire a highly practical level 9 qualification in quantity surveying. This programme will permit those who possess a mix of academic qualifications, relevant professional institute membership and experiential learning gained from working within the built environment, to become Advanced Quantity Surveyors.

Kevin James, Past President Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) said, “The SCSI are delighted to partner with TUS Limerick in launching Ireland’s first Surveying Apprenticeship. This Level 9 MSc Advanced Quantity Surveyor apprenticeship will provide a great opportunity to not only contribute to addressing skills shortages in the industry but also to attracting a more diverse, talented range of graduates into the industry. The blend of on the job and off the job learning is an ideal approach for busy professionals today who wish to progress with studies while working and gaining valuable industry experience.”

Dr Diarmuid Ó Briain Head of TUS Academic Apprenticeships explained the importance of having a specific Apprenticeship Strategic Implementation Plan for TUS and the Mid West and Midlands regions.

“TUS continues to futureproof apprenticeship capacity, and recognises the need for qualified workers and people who are highly and technically trained in areas with future skills needs. Our apprenticeship plan will further enhance and expand the provision of apprenticeships across TUS, as it outlines a range of priorities in a manner aligned with the four strategic priorities of the TUS Strategic Plan, namely Education, Research, People and Organisation, and Connecting Communities,” he added.

TUS is already catering for the significant increased demand for apprenticeships nationally. Earlier this year TUS opened a new state-of-the-art apprenticeship facility on the Athlone Campus, which will create active learning space for up to 1,000 apprentices a year, almost doubling the campus’s existing capacity. With the opening of the new Engineering Campus at Coonagh Limerick next semester, TUS will be able to increase its apprenticeship intake to 1,900 in Limerick.