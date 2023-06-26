Clare Business Excellence Awards 2023 launched

The launch of ‘Clare Business Excellence Awards 2023’ took place at a networking breakfast at Hotel Woodstock.

Hosted by Ennis Chamber, with Clare County Council as the main sponsor, this is the 13th running of Clare Business Excellence Awards. Ennis Chamber President, Sheila Lynch commented, “Despite the obvious challenges around the costs of doing business, there is a renewed sense of optimism in the business community this year that is both positive and invigorating.

While we appreciate everyone is busy, and time is precious, we hope businesses will see the merits of making time to enter this year’s Clare Business Excellence Awards. Submissions can be made online on the homepage of Ennis Chamber website at www.ennischamber.ie The application forms are straightforward to ensure the awards are accessible to all. “

Cllr.Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, commented, “We are fortunate to have Clare Business Excellence Awards as a vehicle to celebrate the achievements of businesses in County Clare. It is fitting that Clare County Council has once again adopted a leadership role as main sponsor of these prestigious awards.”

Cllr. O’Brien added, “In sponsoring these awards, Clare County Council acknowledges and celebrates the contribution businesses make to the local economy across County Clare, providing employment and supporting our local communities.”

Pat Dowling, CEO, Clare County Council said, “Each year these awards shine a light on businesses that are leaders within their own sectors, offering entrants the opportunity to benchmark their achievements against those of their peers. It is important for businesses to avail of the opportunity to celebrate their own success by entering these awards and in doing so to know that their submissions will be adjudicated by professional, independent adjudicators.”

Ennis Chamber has contracted SpotCheck, Northern Ireland, a business with an excellent reputation for thoroughness and fairness when it comes to adjudication. SpotCheck will adjudicate and will also directly issue a short benchmark report with constructive feedback, to all entrants.

Sheila Lynch concluded, “It goes without saying that it would not be possible to run these awards without the generous support of our sponsors. We thank Clare County Council as overall sponsor, and we also thank each of our category sponsors listed. With 12 business categories and a special category for ‘Best Voluntary/Community Group’, there is a category to suit all business types and every sector. I encourage businesses to enter and wish you the very best of luck.”

Businesses large and small across Clare are invited to enter Clare Business Excellence Awards.

Application forms available online: https://www.ennischamber.ie/services/business-awards

Judging and Closing Dates

Independent adjudicators, Spotcheck NI, will complete mystery visits and reviews for categories involving retail, hospitality, tourism and customer service. For categories depending on written submissions an independent expert panel has been established to adjudicate.

The award categories this year are:

Best Green & Sustainable Practices (sponsored by Rengen Power)

Submission Deadline: September 11, 2023

Best Micro Business (sponsored by LEO Clare)

Submission Deadline: September 11, 2023

Health & Wellness in the Workplace (sponsored by Essilor)

Submission Deadline: September 11, 2023

Professional Services Excellence (sponsored by Ennis Chamber)

Submission Deadline: September 11, 2023

Best Tourism Experience (sponsored by TUS)

Submission Deadline: August 10, 2023

Best Hospitality (sponsored by Shannon Airport Group)

Submission Deadline: August 10, 2023

Best Use of Digital Marketing & Social Media (sponsored by The Clare Echo)

Submission Deadline: September 11, 2023

Clare Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Clean Ireland Recycling)

Submission Deadline: August 10, 2023

Customer Service Excellence (sponsored by McKeogh Gallagher Ryan Accountants)

Submission Deadline: August 10, 2023

Best Place to Eat (2 sub categories (sponsored by AIB)

Submission Deadline: August 10, 2023

Best SME in Clare (sponsored by Cup Print)

Submission Deadline: September 11, 2023

Best Voluntary/ Community Group (sponsored by St Francis Credit Union)

Submission Deadline: September 11, 2023

Overall Winner – ‘Clare Business of the Year’ (sponsored by Clare County Council)

Finalists will be announced in October. A gala awards ceremony will take place in November.