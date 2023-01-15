Clare companies shortlisted for Guaranteed Irish Business Awards

Clare based Airmid Natural Handmade Skincare has been e nominated in the Beauty & Fashion category at the second annual Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2023, sponsored by Permanent TSB.

The Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday March 14th at The Shelbourne Hotel and will celebrate Ireland’s leading businesses that support jobs, are committed to local communities, and contribute to Ireland, its people, and its economy. MC’d by business broadcaster Anton Savage, the second annual Guaranteed Irish Business Awards will recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories.

An independent panel of distinguished industry leaders from names including Matheson, BioPharmaChem, 30% Club, Viatel, FBD Insurance, IDA Ireland, Bord Bia, Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI), and Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) had the tough task of shortlisting a total of 122 finalists after whittling down hundreds of entries.

Brid O’Connell CEO Guaranteed Irish said, “The calibre of entries for this year’s awards was remarkable. We look forward to celebrating the incredible contribution Guaranteed Irish businesses make to Ireland and international markets, with the continued support of proud title sponsors of the Awards Permanent TSB for a second consecutive year. Congratulations to all of our finalists.”

Speaking to the announcement, Patrick Farrell, Director of Retail Banking at Permanent TSB said, “Permanent TSB is proud to support the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards, celebrating the very best in Irish business while recognising the resilience, determination and innovation that has been shown by so many over the last year. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to each of this year’s finalists. We look forward to celebrating everything that you have achieved at the awards ceremony on the 14th of March.’’ View the full shortlist here.

Guaranteed Irish is a national organisation that supports all businesses in Ireland (home-grown and international) that support jobs, communities, and provenance. Around for almost 50 years, the iconic symbol is synonymous with trust and provenance. The not-for-profit membership network has been championing business based in Ireland since 1974.

The official Guaranteed Irish licenced mark is awarded to businesses based in Ireland that support sustainable jobs, contribute to our local communities, and are committed to Irish provenance. Guaranteed Irish currently backs over 2,000 business members, employing 120,000 people across Ireland, generating an annual combined Irish turnover of over €10bn+.

The Clare companies nominated this year are:

Beauty & Fashion, proudly sponsored by An Post

Airmid Co. Clare

Palm Free Irish Soap Co. Clare

Food & Beverage, proudly sponsored by SuperValu and Centra

The Clare Jam Company Co. Clare

Hazel Mountain Chocolate Co. Clare

Professional Services, proudly sponsored by FBD Insurance

Magico Co. Clare