Shannon company CalQRisk wins national award

A Clare company has won a prestigious award a ceremony in the iconic Round Room of The Mansion House, Dublin, where the brightest minds and most innovative companies in financial services were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the sector.

Shannon-based CalQRisk scooped the Compliance & Reg Tech Award at the FS Awards, Hosted by Business & Finance, and described as an essential event that brings together leaders and change-makers within the financial services community, both in Ireland and globally.

The awards not only highlight the latest innovations shaping the future of finance, but also provide invaluable insights through peer-to-peer events and thought leadership.

- Advertisement -

This year’s awards featured 17 diverse categories, including the Fintech Innovator Award, Compliance & Reg Tech Award, Innovative Banking Product Award, and the highly anticipated Payments Innovation Award. The introduction of two new categories this year—Transformation in Finance Award and Fintech Team of the Year—reflects the ever-evolving landscape of financial services and the forward-thinking approach of the industry.

Among the highlights of the afternoon was the Pádraig Ó hUiginn Award for Outstanding Contribution to Financial Services, awarded posthumously to former Taoiseach John Bruton. The award was collected by Mrs Finola Bruton, and presented by Dr. Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD. In her presentation remarks Dr Carroll MacNeill recognised Bruton for his instrumental role in shaping Ireland’s financial landscape and his lasting legacy as a statesman.

Tracey Carney, Managing Director of the FS Awards, said: “The FS Awards celebrate the innovation, resilience, and leadership that define the financial services industry today. Every finalist and winner represents the cutting edge of the sector, driving meaningful change and contributing to Ireland’s reputation as a global leader in finance.”

Ian Nelson, Head of Financial Services, KPMG Ireland, added: “KPMG is proud to once again support the FS Awards. The calibre of this year’s entries demonstrates the exceptional talent, ingenuity, and dedication within Ireland’s financial services sector. Today’s winners embody the excellence and innovation that continue to elevate Ireland’s position as a financial hub within Europe.”

Dublin, as a global hub for financial services, continues to play a pivotal role in the industry, with this year’s FS Awards reinforcing its position as a gateway to European financial markets. The event brought together a distinguished group of professionals, showcasing best-in-class innovations, products, and services that are driving the future of finance.

The Awards Luncheon Ceremony commenced at 12:00 PM, with finalists gathering alongside esteemed industry leaders to celebrate excellence in financial services.

Louise Phelan, Chair of the Judging Panel, commented on the high standards of this year’s submissions, saying: “We were thrilled to see such a strong pool of contenders for this year’s awards. Each company has shown incredible leadership and innovation in their respective fields, and it was particularly exciting to present the Grand Prix to Corlytics, a company whose work in governance, risk, and compliance is leading the way in financial services.”

For more information on the FS Awards and the full list of winners, please visit https://fsdublin.com/.