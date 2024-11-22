Top award for Shannon Airport Business Park building

OCC Construction has won the coveted Industrial Project of the Year at the Irish Construction Industry Awards (ICIA) for their work on the Block R development on the Shannon Campus, next to Shannon International Airport.

Located within the Shannon Airport Business Park, Block R is a 40,000-square-foot R&D advanced manufacturing facility designed to support technology-driven industries. This impressive project also includes a modern office block, collaborative spaces, and a beautifully designed feature courtyard, aligning with The Shannon Airport Group’s vision for a forward-thinking and sustainable business hub.

The facility exemplifies sustainable design with its Nearly Zero Energy Building (NZEB) A-rating, LEED Silver certification, photovoltaic solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and green outdoor spaces. These features highlight the shared commitment of OCC Construction and The Shannon Airport Group to environmentally responsible and innovative industrial development.

This is the second award for the Shannon Airport Group properties, earlier this year they scooped the prestigious ‘Placemaking Initiative of the Year’ award at the National Property Awards.

Congratulating OCC on the ICIA award win, Gerry Dillon, Property Director at The Shannon Airport Group said: “The Shannon Airport Group is proud to have partnered with OCC on this exemplary project. Their exceptional professionalism, attention to detail, and dedication to sustainable practices have delivered a world-class facility that supports our vision for the Shannon Airport Business Park as Ireland’s leading industrial and technology hub. It has been a pleasure working with OCC Construction on this transformational project.”