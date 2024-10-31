Work to begin on the Ballycuggaran Water Sports Facility

Clare County Council has signed a contract with PS Carmody Contractors to begin the construction on the €1.2 million Ballycuggaran Water Sports Facility on the shores of Lough Derg in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

Developed by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Clare County Council, the new water sports facility will provide hot showers, toilet facilities, accessible toilet, changing areas, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

Accessibility and sustainability will be key focus points for the project, ensuring full wheelchair access and the installation of solar photovoltaic panels.

Nestled at the foot of the rolling hills of East Clare on the western shores of Lough Derg, Ballycuggaran is one of the eight international Blue Flag beaches in Clare and has become increasingly popular in recent years as a location for other water-based activities such as kayaking, paddle-boarding and sailing.

Cllr Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, said, “The provision of all-weather storage for users, showering and changing facilities will consolidate Ballycuggaran’s reputation as a popular destination for water-based activities. This investment will also complement overall tourism development along the Lough Derg Blueway and in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, as well as deliver benefits to visitors and the local community alike.”

Chief Executive of Clare County Council Pat Dowling, said, “Drawing on our vast experience in managing tourism-based facilities, Clare County Council is delighted to be working in close partnership with Fáilte Ireland to deliver this new facility. This investment will not only strengthen our appeal as a county with strong outdoor water-based activities and facilities, it will also create new opportunities for activity operators that will benefit local jobs and businesses. I want to acknowledge the funding support of over €1.2 million provided by Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.”

Aldo Andreucetti, Clerk of Works at Clare County Council and Project Manager explained, “An Bord Pleanála granted approval for the development in 2023 following an application by Clare County Council, which will own and operate the facility. Work on the development will commence in the coming weeks, with construction and fit-out of the new facility scheduled for completion by August 2025.”

Fiona Monaghan, Head of Product Development for Activities in Fáilte Ireland commented, “Fáilte Ireland is committed to the sustainable development of tourism and enhancing the visitor experience, particularly in regional areas. Today marks the beginning of the journey in developing a fantastic new tourism amenity that will help strengthen the outdoor tourism offering in County Clare. Lough Derg and Ballycuggaran are key assets in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, with so much potential to attract both international and domestic visitors. We look forward to working with Clare County Council to develop this best-in-class water sports facility that will benefit both visitors and the local community, while helping extend the outdoor activity season in the area.”

This project is part of Fáilte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth Scheme, funded under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 strategy. The first Fáilte Ireland investment scheme of its kind, it specifically targets ‘platforms’ or projects that have the greatest potential to grow tourism across Ireland and strategically enhance the Irish tourism offering to meet visitor needs. Ballycuggaran is the third water sports facility to begin construction under this scheme, with a total of 19 facilities to be developed across 13 counties.