Cook Medical wins Best Employer Award

Cook Medical has won the Best Employer Award: Employee Value Proposition, at the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards.

The award recognises initiatives that support staff retention and talent attraction and that have an overall high-quality value to employees that benefits the employees and supports growth in the business. Employee Value Proposition includes a culture of belonging, diversity and inclusion, well-being, flexibility, skills development and growth.

Cook Medical has been honoured with this award for creating a positive work environment, developing people-focused programs and building their leadership and communications capabilities. So far in 2022, 401 employees have taken part in training programs, while 24 employees have participated in Educational Assistance, Leadership Development and Step-Up programs. Cook Medical’s flexible and family-friendly culture means that they are an attractive employer in Limerick and, as a result, have a workforce of over 1000 employees from 30 different countries.

Commenting on the award, Alice O’Dwyer, vice president for HR, EMEA, said, “We are delighted to have won the Best Employer Award for Employee Value Proposition. At Cook, we put our people at the centre of everything we do. Therefore, we endeavour to help all employees reach their personal and professional goals.

Our success is built on great people accomplishing great things together. Our employees have been integral to creating our unique culture and advancing our employee value proposition. We are proud of what we have achieved together.”