Burren Ecotourism Network launches ambitious 4-year plan

The Burren Ecotourism Network launched its 2024 -2028 Strategic Plan at their general meeting which was held recently at the Burren College of Art in Ballyvaughan.

The plan has been developed over the past year through consultation with the members businesses of the network and is built around four strategic pillars which include Environmental & Climate Action, Networking & Training, Innovation & Inclusion, and Marketing & Promotion. These pillars will be actioned through working groups comprised of member businesses that have expertise and experience in these specific areas.

Speaking at the launch, chairperson of the board George Quinn said that “Over the past thirteen years The Burren Ecotourism Network’s success has been built on the contribution and participation of its members, as well as on the strength of its strategic partnerships.”

Mr Quinn continued “This plan seeks to energize ongoing contribution and participation across the Network, to recognize new and varied ways of contributing and to ensuring the Network is open and welcoming to all.”

Jarlath O’Dwyer CEO said that “As the tourism sector faces ongoing cost and capacity challenges, the Burren Ecotourism Network supports its members through the sourcing of funding, lobbying, marketing and the promotion of the area through national and international agencies. The four-year plan that we have designed will help to harness the talent and skills of many of the business owners so that the wider business community can further benefit through our collaboration”

The Burren Ecotourism Network is a group of 70 tourism business located in the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark. They share the common goal of promoting responsible and sustainable practices while preserving the unique landscape, heritage, and culture of the Burren region.

For more information on the Burren Ecotourism Network, go to www.burren.ie